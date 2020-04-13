Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 162.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

