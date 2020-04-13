Beaxy Price Up 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Beaxy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.85 million and $1,738.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beaxy has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.69 or 0.04329563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037417 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003423 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,672,204 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

