Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $545.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003952 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001145 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,377,938 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

