Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $45.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.50 and a beta of 1.49. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,002 shares of company stock worth $2,917,818 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,845,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,058,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.