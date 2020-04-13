Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

