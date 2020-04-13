Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.06. Wright Medical Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493,912 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $183,516,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $130,933,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $123,460,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,292,000.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wright Medical Group (WMGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.