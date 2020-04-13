Brokerages Set $2.00 Target Price for IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.27.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

