Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications also posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.14. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

