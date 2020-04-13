Analysts Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENLV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $44.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.