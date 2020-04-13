Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Meritor reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

MTOR stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.22. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,168,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 337,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 232,720 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

