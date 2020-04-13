-$0.25 EPS Expected for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.42). Heska posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $137.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,042,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heska by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.13 and a beta of 1.61. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.