$0.48 EPS Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 239.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

