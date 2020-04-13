Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

HBB opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 million, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

