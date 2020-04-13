$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. The Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

