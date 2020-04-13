Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfenex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). Pfenex reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfenex will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pfenex.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 million.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Pfenex stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfenex (PFNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.