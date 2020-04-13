Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.34. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%.

KAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $2,320,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000.

NYSE:KAR opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

