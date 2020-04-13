-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Chromadex also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Chromadex stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 125,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 97,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 81,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

