Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

BRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

BRG stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 164.35 and a current ratio of 164.35. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.