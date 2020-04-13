Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $0.68 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

