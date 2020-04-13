-$0.35 EPS Expected for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Acorda Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

