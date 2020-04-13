Analysts Expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 6,505 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,656.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

