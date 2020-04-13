Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,242,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 2,053.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 617,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. Cognex has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

