Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,094.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alkermes by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 376,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $1,341,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 931.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.67. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.