Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.54. Materion reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $887.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 793,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.