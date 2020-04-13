Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

RSG stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,834 shares of company stock worth $3,640,229 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

