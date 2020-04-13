Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $898.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Livent has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

