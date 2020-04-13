Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

NWBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

NWBI stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

