Morgan Stanley Cuts Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $42.50

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.