Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 35,572 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Barnes Group worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,917,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 208,157 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after acquiring an additional 166,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 88,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

Barnes Group stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

