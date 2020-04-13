Cigna (NYSE:CI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $249.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.29.

NYSE CI opened at $181.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.23 and a 200-day moving average of $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 30.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $2,350,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cigna by 54.7% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cigna by 8.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

