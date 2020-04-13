Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Diageo nach der Streichung des Jahresprognosen und dem Stopp des Aktienruckkaufprogramms auf Hold” belassen und ein Kursziel von 2800 Pence genannt. Die Aussetzung der Jahresziele sei angesichts der Unsicherheit durch die Corona-Krise keine uberraschung, schrieb Analyst Edward Mundy in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 02:37 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 02:37 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. Diageo has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

