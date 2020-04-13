Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $162.11 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $147.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,670.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $306,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,812. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

