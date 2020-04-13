PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.55. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in PROS by 1,251.2% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $5,806,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,772,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

