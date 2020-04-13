Bank of America Downgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Neutral

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Oshkosh stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,163,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

