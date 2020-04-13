Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Increased to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $225.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.06.

PANW opened at $177.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,112 shares of company stock worth $7,236,150. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

