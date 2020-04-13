Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

