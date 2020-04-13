Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.
Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.
In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
