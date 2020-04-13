Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $47.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Magna International stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

