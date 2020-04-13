Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $20.00 on Monday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $3,851,023.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 747,694 shares of company stock valued at $20,071,777.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

