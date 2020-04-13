Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $20.00 on Monday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $3,851,023.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 747,694 shares of company stock valued at $20,071,777.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Analyst Recommendations for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Levi Strauss & Co. PT Lowered to $27.00
Levi Strauss & Co. PT Lowered to $27.00
1-800-Flowers.Com Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson
1-800-Flowers.Com Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson
Empire Company Limited to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend
Empire Company Limited to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $405,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,852 Shares of Zynga Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,852 Shares of Zynga Inc
DAD Chain Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week
DAD Chain Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report