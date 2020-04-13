Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Neutral

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.76.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $22,719,000 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $6,779,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

