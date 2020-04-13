Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.
NYSE:ITGR opened at $70.76 on Monday. Integer has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Integer by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
