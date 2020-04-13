Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $70.76 on Monday. Integer has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Integer by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

