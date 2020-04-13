First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

