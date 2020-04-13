Needham & Company LLC Lowers ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target to $11.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECOM. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

