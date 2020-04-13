Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAT. Stephens dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.94.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $125.03 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $133.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $13,897,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

