Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

BILL opened at $42.34 on Monday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.11.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Analyst Recommendations for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

