Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $255.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.86.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $196.37 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.