KeyCorp Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $77.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Aptiv stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

