Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.63.

EXPE stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

