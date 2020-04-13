GALAPAGOS NV/S’s (GLPG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $206.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.15 and a 200-day moving average of $198.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 1.37. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $110.92 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,510,000. State Street Corp increased its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

