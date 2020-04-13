GALAPAGOS NV/S’s (GLPG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $155.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.
NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $206.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.15 and a 200-day moving average of $198.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 1.37. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $110.92 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.
GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.
