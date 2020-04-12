Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $447,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

