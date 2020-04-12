Man Group plc Has $312,000 Holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.61. United States Cellular Corp has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

